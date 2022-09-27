A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During a trial last week, a Travis County jury acquitted a 20-year-old of a murder charge after he was accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old in north Austin in April 2021.

Gregorio Vences-Benitez, 20, was found not guilty of murder on the justification of self-defense.

He was arrested on April 27, 2021 and charged in connection with the shooting death of Juan Cruz, which happened two days before.

At the time, a car of young people was detained, and they told officers Vences-Benitez was the shooting suspect.