Man accused of using fraudulent credit cards and running mobile gas pump with stolen fuel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested Wednesday, Nov. 6, is accused of using fraudulent credit cards to try and buy gasoline for a mobile gas station, according to Austin police.

The suspect, 23-year-old Dryon LaRosa-Bobadilla, was pulled over for a traffic stop in the 13100 block of South Interstate Highway 35.

During the roadside interview, the officer said he discovered a covert hidden fuel compartment in the bed of LaRosa-Bobadilla’s pick up truck. This prompted a search of the truck which LaRosa-Bobadilla consented to.

During the search police say they found a stack of 10 gift cards hidden in the electronic window switch panel on the driver’s side door. According to the arrest affidavit, the gift cards had markings on them consistent with the process used to digitally imprint stolen credit card information.

After inspecting the truck’s hidden fuel compartment, police say they found a “complex and covert” fuel pump system fitted with metered nozzles. Police said the system was consistent with previous fuel theft and counterfeit credit card investigations. They said the truck was turned into a mobile stolen fuel gas station.

LaRosa-Bobadilla was arrested on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information.