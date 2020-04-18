Man accused of taking mail from south Austin neighborhoods

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of stealing mail from multiple addresses in south Austin was arrested Tuesday morning.

Caleb Allen Baggette, 38, was seen by a neighbor walking along Live Oak Street carrying a variety of letters, but none of the mail had his name on it, according to an arrest affidavit.

The document says an owner of the taken mail told police she saw Baggette near her property, but didn’t give him permission to take mail from her mailbox.

A witness to the incident told police he saw Baggette at a neighbor’s mailbox. He said he knew those neighbors but didn’t recognize the 38-year-old Baggette, the affidavit says.

Police found mail from eight different addresses when they searched Baggette, according to the affidavit. At last report, Baggette was in custody of Travis County jail accused of mail theft.