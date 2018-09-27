Man accused of stopping on I-35 in downtown, ramming other car

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A driver is accused of stopping on Interstate 35 in downtown Austin and backing up into another car in what appears to be a road rage incident, according to an arrest warrant.

Jason Andrew Nuckolls, 37, faces an aggravated assault charge related to the confrontation with another driver on Saturday, Sept. 15. The other driver's front and rear vehicle cameras caught the exchange, according to the warrant.

Police say the victim got on the northbound ramp near Cesar Chavez Street around 4:15 p.m. and was merging into traffic when Nuckolls' Toyota Tacoma quickly merged in front of him. The victim honked, and the truck stopped on I-35, according to the warrant. Nuckolls got out and took a picture of the victim's car, then got back in his truck and drove again.

"The Toyota then drove forward as [the victim] honked again," the warrant continued. "The Toyota stopped again and reversed toward [the victim's] car. All the while traffic on I-35 continued to drive around them. The accused then flipped off [the victim] and drove off."

At one point, Nuckolls is accused of driving into the center lane and swerving into the right lane when the victim tried to pass. He then got behind the victim's car and "rear-ended his car several times on purpose," according to the warrant. The estimated damage was $630.

"[The victim] accelerated in an attempt to get away from the Toyota but it continued to speed up, swerving from lane to lane trying to pass him and the whole time was dangerously tailgating him," the warrant continued. "The Toyota again passed him, cut directly into his lane and braked sharply in the middle of I-35 and came to a complete stop, causing [the victim] to again have to brake to avoid a crash."

Eventually, Nuckolls drove off, the affidavit said, and the victim called 911. The victim later identified him in a photo lineup.