AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in an east Austin home Thursday afternoon.

Willie Easley, 77, was charged with murder and booked into Travis County jail, according to an APD release.

The Austin Fire Department responded to a call of a dead woman inside a home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane. AFD found Muriel Easley, 72, with a gunshot wound to the head, APD said. Willie Easley was also at the home.

Easley died at the home, APD said.

APD investigators believe Willie Easley shot his wife, the release states.

This case is being investigated at Austin’s fifth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about this case should contact APD’s Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. You can submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.