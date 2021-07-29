Man accused of shooting, killing man in downtown Austin alley

Police reported to the 600 block of Neches Street just before 3 a.m. A 911 caller reported seeing an altercation a few moments before gun shots sounded (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a deadly downtown shooting that happened July 17.

APD said Jarette Blanchard was arrested by the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force. He’s accused of shooting and killing Dyvyne Ware, 22, in an alley near 6th and Neches Street.

Blanchard is at the Travis County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000. KXAN did reach out to the firm listed as representing Blanchard.

Jarette Blanchard (Austin Police Department Photo)

Police previously said the shooting took place just before 3 a.m. Austin 911 got several calls about shots being fired near the 6th and Neches location.

Officers found Ware, who was unresponsive and appeared to be shot, in an alley. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office did confirm that Ware’s death was due to being shot.

Blanchard’s attorney had no comment at this time.