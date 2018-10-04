Man accused of sexually assaulting girl he picked up from her school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of picking up a 14-year-old girl from school during her lunch break and sexually assaulting her, according to an affidavit.

The underage victim told police she first started talking to Jake Kiehl, 21, on Instagram. Austin police got a warrant to access the messages the two exchanged on Instagram, which included one sent April 29 where he allegedly wrote her "I just gave some girl $800 to f--- like 10 mins ago lmao ur missing out again."

The messages show Kiehl offered the victim between $500 and $1,000 to meet with him. She initially agreed to perform oral sex, and then backed out twice, before he eventually came to pick her up at her high school May 2.

Kiehl is accused of driving her to a parking lot less than a mile from Lake Travis High School in the 3400 block of Ranch Road 620. The victim said he then wanted to have sex with her and told police "she was scared and did not want to upset [Kiehl] so she agreed," according to an affidavit.

She told police he gave her $200, $100 in Visa gift cards and a bottle of vodka before dropping her back off at school.

Kiehl faces a sex assault charge, trafficking of a person charge and online solicitation of a minor charge. Records show he is in custody in the Travis County jail as of Thursday.