AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of purposefully setting fires inside a south Austin home and then calling 911, according to an affidavit.

"I started my house on fire," is what Luis Ricardo Pinales Delgado is heard saying on a 911 call, according to the arrest affidavit.

Firefighters rushed to the 6200 block of Waycross Drive around 9:49 p.m. April 16, which is in a neighborhood west of Interstate 35 between West William Cannon Drive and West Stassney Lane. Smoke was coming out of the front door.

"During their fire attack, they found multiple, non-communicating points of origin," the affidavit said, adding crews quickly put out the flames, but not before they caused $70,000 in damage.

Fire investigators confirmed the six fires were intentionally set, and spoke to Pinales Delgado, who told them he used a lighter to set the curtains inside two bathrooms on fire. Investigators found a lighter in his pocket.

Pinales Delgado faces an arson charge, which is a first-degree felony.