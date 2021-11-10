Man accused of setting fire to Austin synagogue on Halloween arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Arson investigators with the Austin Fire Department arrested a man Wednesday who is accused of intentionally setting fire to an Austin synagogue on Halloween night.

Franklin Barrett Sechriest, 18, is suspected of using an accelerant near the sanctuary doors of Congregation Beth Israel to ignite the flames, causing an estimated $25,000 in damage, according to AFD.

An arrest affidavit for Sechriest said surveillance video showed a dark-colored Jeep enter the north parking lot around 9 p.m. the night of the fire. The driver, described as a “tall thin white male with dark hair” got out of the car carrying what seemed to be a heavy green jug.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted this photo of a fire started outside a synagogue in central Austin. (Austin Fire Department/Twitter)

The affidavit said the man walks out of camera view toward the area where the fire started. A couple minutes after 9 p.m., the video shows the fire being ignited from four different camera angles.

That’s when the suspect returns within view of the cameras, running back to the Jeep and driving away, the affidavit said.

CBI gave investigators past surveillance footage from Oct. 28, showing what appears to be the same Jeep visiting the synagogue parking lot and leaving, according to the affidavit. They were able to capture the Jeep’s license plate number from the footage and track down the SUV’s owner in San Marcos.

While the Jeep wasn’t registered to Sechriest, he lived with the person who it was registered to, and investigators found that Sechriest fit the description of the suspect seen in surveillance videos.

Austin Fire said this is an ongoing, joint investigation alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The agency did not comment further on the crime.

You can donate to Congregation Beth Israel online to help with repairs.