Man accused of sending bomb threat to music venue in 2018 sentenced

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of emailing a bomb threat to the venue Fair Market on Fifth Street during Sout by Southwest in 2018 has been sentenced Wednesday, according to documents filed in court.

The suspect, 27-year-old Trevor Weldon Ingram, was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat in March 2018. Ingram’s email prompted the cancelation of a performance by “The Roots and Friends.”

The venue received two threatening messages minutes apart. One said “F*** u I’m gonna paint (sic) a bomb and watch everyone die,” and the other simply said “BOMB.”

Ingram was also accused of sending a threatening email to the Austin eBay office.

Court documents show Ingram was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. He is also required to undergo treatment and counseling and must stay away from the victim’s and the venue.