AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of stealing a north Austin food truck earlier this month was arrested Friday, according to an Austin Police Department news release.

The man was identified as Justin Curtis Williams, 43. He was charged with theft of property and criminal mischief.

According to the release, a Travis County Sheriff’s deputy contacted APD after recognizing Williams as the person shown in the surveillance video.

The food truck theft happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 11 from a parking space directly in front of the Le Bleu Vietnamese restaurant, located at 9070 Research Blvd. near Burnet Road.

On Dec. 14, police recovered the stolen food truck. A photo released by police showed the condition of the food trailer when they recovered it. Someone had already started to paint the trailer black and cover up the stickers identifying the business.

According to an APD news release, investigators also discovered a Ram 3500 pickup truck was used to steal the food truck.

At about the same time of the food truck theft, surveillance video also captured images of the suspect entering a convenience store, where he shoplifted items, and left the stolen pickup truck, the release said.