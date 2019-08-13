Man accused of killing roommate pleads ‘not guilty’ in new trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A jury heard opening statements Tuesday morning for the new trial of a man arrested in connection with the murder of his roommate.

Charles Reedy, 63, pleaded “not guilty,” ahead of opening statements. A previous trial in the case had been declared a mistrial earlier this year after new photographic evidence surfaced, the court said at the time.

Austin Police took Reedy into custody back in 2017. Police said they obtained enough evidence for prosecutors to charge him with the murder of Glen Raymond Burford, 51.

A Capital Metro bus driver found Burford with a pool of blood around him at a bus stop in the 1600 block of East Seventh Street on March 10, 2017.

Authorities found Reedy standing near Burford when they arrived. Details from an affidavit revealed a history of Reedy threatening Burford.

A roommate of the two told police Reedy wanted Buford out of the house. Reedy told investigators he discussed moving out of the home together with Burford to a campsite to save money.

Reedy has a previous criminal history of assaults, aggravated assault with a knife and an overturned murder conviction. He was arrested in 2001 in the murder of John Teller but was released in 2006 after an appeal.