Man accused of killing rapper in Mississippi last year arrested in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of killing a rapper in Mississippi in 2018 was arrested Thursday in south Austin.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Marshun Carr, 18, in the 900 block of West Oltorf Street in Austin and arrested him as he left a residence.

He was the third suspect arrested in the shooting death of rapper Lonnie “Lil Lonnie” Taylor in Jackson, Mississippi, in April 2018. The other two suspects were also arrested in Texas. Both Monya Davis and Antoine Carr also face murder charges and were arrested in April, according to KXAN sister station WJTV.

The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force had requested the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force help them search for Carr. He is being held in the Travis County Jail.