Man accused of holding tow truck driver at gunpoint to get car back in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man whose truck was about to be towed at a northeast Austin apartment complex is accused of holding the tow truck driver at gunpoint until he got his car back.

According to court documents, Austin police received a 911 call on Friday about the incident at the Cricket Hollow Apartments located at 11441 North Interstate Highway 35 Northbound. The area is east of the highway and north of Braker Lane.

The victim told detectives that he was employed by the complex to tow vehicles that did not have a placard, and was getting ready to tow a Buick LaSabre when a man confronted him. That man was cursing at him and then pulled out a black handgun, pointing it at the driver.

The suspect then allegedly starting counting backwards saying, “5, 4, 3, 2…” when the victim told him to wait and that he would release the car.

The driver told police it took him about five minutes to take off all the equipment from the car and a gun was pointed at him the entire time.

As he got into the truck to drive away, he heard one shot fired from the gun and then the suspect ran off. That was when the victim got away and called 911.

While police were setting up to call the suspect, identified as Logan Lovelady, 20, out of his apartment later that night, he walked out with his father.

Police detained him, and while doing a sweep of his apartment, saw a gun in his room.

Lovelady is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is booked in the Travis County Jail with a $20,000 bond.