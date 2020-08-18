Man accused of having handgun at Austin airport, faces third-degree felony charge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man faces a third-degree felony charge for possessing a firearm inside the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, an arrest affidavit says.

Gregg Ropper Brown, 58, is accused of trying to pass a gun through a security check point at the airport Sunday, the affidavit says. A Transportation Safety Administration agent confiscated the gun, located inside a briefcase, and notified Austin Police, the affidavit says.

When an officer arrived to question Brown and confirm he was the owner of the briefcase, Brown replied “yes,” when the officer asked if he “knew what it was about.” The officer hadn’t referenced it meaning the firearm at this point, the affidavit said, then the officer asked Brown if he was allowed to legally care it. Brown replied, “only in my truck.”

It was found later that Brown does not currently carry a concealed handgun license, the affidavit says.

The gun, a Glock 19, was in the briefcase in a leather holster with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the magwell. Brown is officially charged with places weapons prohibited, and he bonded out of Travis County Jail on Monday, jail records indicate.

Previously in April, TSA reported that agents seized 17 guns trying to get through security check points since January. In July, agents caught three guns in the span of two days in passenger carry-on luggage.