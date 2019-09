Passengers make their way to a security checkpoint inside Terminal A at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Houston. The partial government shutdown is starting to strain the national aviation system, with unpaid security screeners staying home, air-traffic controllers suing the government and safety inspectors off the job. The long lines signaled […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Thursday after airport security found a gun in his carry on bag at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport, according to an affidavit.

Ronald Herbert Holloman was flagged down at the first checkpoint at security screening. The affidavit said the gun was a .45 Glock 36, and it did not contain any ammunition in the magazine and there was no round in the chamber.

The 58-year-old was held on $5,000 bail at Travis County Jail. He has since bonded out.