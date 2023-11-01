AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man was accused of forgery after he forged a “fake lease contract” and stole $4,000 in early October, according to an affidavit.

The victim contacted the Austin Police Department on Oct. 27, explaining the events that led up to the theft of the money he gave to an man who identified himself as “Juan Vasquez,” court documents said.

He was later identified as Juan Antonio Vazquez, Jr., 23, according to the affidavit.

When the victim contacted APD, he said he and his friend found an advertisement on Facebook to rent a home located in northwest Austin.

On Oct. 10, the victim met with Vazquez at a place he thought to be Vazquez’s office, which was located near Bee Cave. Vazquez then presented the victim with a contract and said he “was an agent with Sunroom Rentals,” court documents said. After they both signed the contract, Vazquez provided the victim with a copy of the contract.

The victim then paid Vazquez $2,000 for a deposit for the home, according to the affidavit.

After that, Vazquez told the victim he was going to change the locks so he would have access to the home after he paid the first month’s rent. Then, on Oct. 27, the victim met with Vazquez at the office near Bee Cave, and then paid an additional $2,000 for rent, court documents said. Vazquez then gave the victim a code to the lock and a set of keys.

When the victim arrived at the home, the code worked to enter the home, but the keys didn’t work, according to the affidavit. The victim then tried to contact Vazquez by phone, but he blocked his number. Then, the victim went to the office near Bee Cave. When he got to the office, he said there was someone else working who said they didn’t know anyone by the name of Vazquez, court documents said.

With the information provided by the victim, APD was able to track several other cases where a suspect with the same name committed the same type of fraudulent manner. Police were able to confirm Vazquez’s identity.

As of Wednesday, Vazquez was not arrested. He is accused of committing theft between $2,500 and less than $30,000, a state jail felony, court documents said.