Man accused of firing at Austin police officers who followed him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Wednesday after firing at Austin police officers wearing civilian clothes who followed him from downtown to north Austin, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Two officers were driving an unmarked vehicle near the 700 block of East Seventh Street, looking for wanted suspects in the area around the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. According to an affidavit, Guy Len Allen Jr., described as a “separate black male subject,” walked in front of their car. One officer said he didn’t recognize Allen, but “due to all the drug arrests he has made around the ARCH, the suspect’s mannerisms, and his actions [the officer] felt like [Allen] was the drug dealer of the ARCH at the time.”

Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired in a central Austin neighborhood. (Todd Bynum / KXAN)

The officers circled back and saw him get into a car and followed it from a distance north on Interstate 35 until it exited near U.S. 183, driving aggressively and cutting through private drives, the affidavit said. It stopped on Hearthside Drive near Putnam Drive.

As they drove past, Allen got out with a pistol in his hand, and yelled “What? Come on! Why are you following me?” and the officers sped up to get around him, the affidavit said. Officers then said Allen got back in the car and started to follow them, eventually speeding up alongside them.

Allen “held the pistol out of the driver’s window and fired the pistol several times at the officers in the vehicle they were in,” the affidavit said. One officer recalled hearing four or five shots before Allen drove off.

Police later found Allen at a home in Manor, Texas and discovered the gun buried in the dirt near the house.

Allen faces three aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. He is listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail.