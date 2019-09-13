Man accused of exposing himself to RRISD middle-schooler on walk home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man exposed himself to a Round Rock Independent School District middle school student on Tuesday on their walking home, according to letter sent home to parents.

A letter sent to parents by the Canyon Vista Middle School Principal says the student reported that someone exposed themselves near Four iron, Rustic Rock and Fathom Circle. The student was able to get away and tell a parent, where they reported it to police.

“The safety and security of our students is our top priority and working together, we can provide safe environments for our students,” the letter from Nicole Hagerty read in part. “Thank you for your support and assistance as we continue to work hard to keep all of our students safe.”

Hagerty also reminded parents that their students should be aware of their surroundings and encouraged them to talk to them about being safe. They also offered these tips: