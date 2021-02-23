Man accused of driving on icy road while intoxicated, causing man to fall to his death from flyover

Three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 290 near MoPac in south Austin (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of driving while intoxicated during Texas’ winter storms last week — and causing the falling death of another man.

Austin Police Department says the preliminary investigation shows 33-year-old Eric Anthony Torres was driving over the U.S. Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway flyover when he hit a retaining wall and got out to assess the damage.

APD says 33-year-old Victor Sverdlin tried to drive his Toyota Avalon around Torres’ vehicle. The icy conditions of the roadway, however, caused the Avalon to slide toward Torres — forcing him over the edge of the flyover and to the grassy hill below.

Despite life-saving measures by Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS, Torres was pronounced dead at the scene. Wednesday would have been Torres’ 34th birthday.

Sverdlin was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 974-6873.