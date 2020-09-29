Man accused of drinking, crashing into construction equipment and hurting passenger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of weaving in and out of traffic in northwest Austin before his car crashed into construction equipment and burst into flame. Police said he had been drinking before the crash and that one of his passengers was badly hurt.

Police found a red Dodge Challenger crashed into a construction excavator off the side of Farm to Market Road 2222 at 7:56 p.m. Monday. Firefighters were already working to put out the flames and the three people who had been inside the car were able to get out.

Police believe Thomas Mayer, 22, was driving the car. He faces an intoxication assault charge. An officer on scene conducted a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test found Mayer’s blood alcohol concentration was .199. According to the affidavit, he told officers he and his friends had been on a boat on Lake Travis all afternoon, and that he had two beers while he was driving the boat.

One of the passengers in the car, who had been in the back seat, was taken to the hospital. Her back was broken in two places, according to the arrest affidavit. Mayer and another passenger weren’t seriously hurt.

A witness also told police the Dodge had passed him on Farm to Market Road 620 shortly before the crash. He said the car had been going about 100 miles per hour before being stopped behind slower-moving traffic, and that it had tried to weave around other cars.

Crash investigators believe the Dodge tried to go around a curve on FM 2222 but wasn’t able to keep on the road. “Thomas stated that he was driving too fast for the curve,” the affidavit said.

Thomas is listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail as of Tuesday morning.