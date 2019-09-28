Man accused of assaulting woman he thought was texting about him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dangerous encounter at a north Austin fast food restaurant Friday led to the arrest of a man accused of attacking a woman he thought was texting about him.

APD was dispatched to the Sonic on 9325 North Lamar Boulevard at 6:21 p.m. for a call of an assault. The victim told police she was waiting at a bus stop in front of the Sonic when she saw a man approaching her who appeared to be yelling at himself. According to the victim, when she pulled out her phone to check the bus schedule the man got in her face and began screaming at her.

The victim said the stranger then lifted his arm and tried to punch her in the face, but she flinched and the man hit her in the shoulder.

She told police she was carrying pepper spray and sprayed the man in the face. A Sonic employee yelled at her to run into the restaurant.

The Sonic employee told police she was working in the drive-thru window when she saw a man approaching and yelling at a woman waiting at the bus stop. She said when she saw the man punch the woman she yelled at her to run inside.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Royce Priestly, told police he was walking to the bus stop when he saw a woman pull out her phone. He said he thought she was texting about him and believed her to be a threat. He claimed he did not punch her but was swinging his shirt around.

Priestly was arrested and charged with assault with injury.