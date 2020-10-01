Man accused in August Manor Road killing arrested this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused in an August shooting on Manor Road that killed a 27-year-old man was arrested this week, the Austin Police Department said.

On Monday, police arrested Antonio Joiner, also 27, for the shooting death of Dontra Kinsey, who was found in an apartment complex parking lot outside a barbecue gathering on Aug. 22, according to APD.

Officers tried to help Kinsey, but he was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said. An autopsy confirmed his death was a homicide from a gunshot wound, according to APD.

Warrants for first-degree murder for Joiner were issued Aug. 24, police said.

Previous coverage can be viewed below.