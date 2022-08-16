AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Plant-based milk company Malk Organics LLC has landed on the shelves in about 3,200 stores, including locations of Whole Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Malk, which was founded in 2015, prides itself on simple recipes containing three to five ingredients.

One year ago, the Austin-based company had its products — which include almond milk and oat milk — available in 1,500 stores, CEO Jason Bronstad said.

By the end of this year, it plans to be in more than 4,000.

Read the Austin Business Journal article about Malk’s expansion plan.