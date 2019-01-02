Making your New Year’s resolutions stick

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On this first day of the new year, if you said you want to exercise more or lose some weight, you’re not alone.

Those are often the most popular New Year’s Resolutions, but polls say between 80 and 90 percent of people’s well-intended resolutions fall flat.

Austin resident Craig Re told us he didn’t set a new goal for 2019, but what he’s been working on for a few months now will carry on into the new year.

“I’d like to lose weight,” he said. “I’d like to drop about 30 or 40 pounds, which is, you know, would be within my good weight range.”

Re was one of many people working out at Life Time in north Austin on New Year’s Day.

He said he’s been working out consistently since September.

“Monday’s chest. Tuesdays are back. Wednesdays are shoulders. Thursdays are legs. Friday is arms,” Re said. “It’s a slow process. You lose everything and then you’re trying to get back to where you were before.”

What’s been helping Re is a routine that works for him.

“I prefer to work out in the morning,” he said. “As it gets later in the night, it’s hard to get to the gym because of all the things that keep you at home.”

He also sets small daily goals. He said, “Every workout I do, I track my reps and my weights, so I always try to increase my weight by 5 pounds.”

Tiffany Sanders, Team Development Manager for Personal Training at Life Time, said that’s the right approach.

“A lot of people that start out with that all or nothing approach, it doesn’t last for a very long time,” Sanders said.

She said discovering what works for you is key. “We want to make sure to meet you where you’re at. Make sure you’re having a good time, something that makes sense for what your lifestyle entails right now.”

The American Heart Association says only about 1 in 5 Americans get enough exercise and not exercising at all can be worse than smoking.