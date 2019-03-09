Making the workplace better for all

Austin (KXAN) — Health is an important part of our everyday life and that doesn’t stop when you get to work. Join Texas Mutual Insurance Company and the American Heart Association for a Workplace Safety & Wellness Symposium.

Hear from a diverse panel of speakers engaging in topics about workplace health, wellness, and safety. Guests will not only engage in a thoughtful conversation with these experts but receive information and tips to infuse into your workplace and team.

The event is free and open to the public. All you have to do is register online.

Event details:

8:30 a.m.-noon

Friday, March 29

The Line Austin

(111 E. Cesar Chavez St. Austin, TX 78701)

Featured topics and speakers:

Technology — Omar Gallaga

Culture of Trust and Wellness — Vicki Parsons

Mental Wellness — Dr. Daniel Morehead

Moderated by Deeda Lovett of Community Impact