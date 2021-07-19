MakeAustinSafe petition to increase policing receives over 25,000 signatures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The nonprofit organization behind a petition to increase policing in the city of Austin says it’s received over 25,600 signatures — making the proposed changes eligible for the November 2021 election.

The local public action committee Save Austin Now began the petition back in May and now says it’s completed the drive it hopes will make several changes to “#MakeAustinSafe.”

If approved by voters, the ordinance would:

Require a minimum of two officers per 1,000 people

Require an additional 40 hours of post-cadet class training hours

Make changes to boost diverse hiring and provide retention bonuses for officers who have not received complaints

“To everyone who has supported this effort by signing our petition, collecting signed petitions, volunteering, donating, and sharing our content, we are deeply grateful. Austin has never been less safe than it is today and the police staffing crisis continues to worsen,” said SAN co-founders Matt Mackowiak and Cleo Petricek in a statement.

Multiple local and state organizations released a joint statement Monday opposing SAN’s petition. The release called the ballot effort “misguided,” claiming it could devastate budgets for EMS, mental health care, victim services, homelessness solutions and park improvements.

The 25 groups that opposed the SAN petition are: ACLU of Texas, AFSCME Local 1624, Austin Area Urban League, Austin Community Law Center, Austin Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter Austin, CAIR Austin, Grassroots Law Project, Ground Game Texas, Indivisible Austin, Indivisible Rosedale Huddle, Just Liberty, MEASURE, Planning Our Communities, Statewide Leadership Council, Survivor Justice Project, Texas Appleseed, Texas Civil Rights Project, Texas Criminal Justice Coalition, Texas Harm Reduction Alliance, Texas Fair Defense Project, Texas Freedom Network, Texas Women’s Coalition, Travis County Democratic Party and the Workers Defense Action Fund.

Several organizations are in support of the initiative, including Austin Police Association, the Texas Police Association and the Texas Municipal Police Association.

“In just 107 days, Austin will become the first major city to overturn defund the police through a citizen vote. Our city supports law enforcement, even if City Hall does not. Our message to Steve Adler and Greg Casar is this: November is coming,” Save Austin Now’s release said.

The tough words for Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Austin City Council member Greg Casar come nearly a year after the council voted unanimously to transition about $150 million from APD to other areas of public health and safety.

While some called this “defunding” APD, Austin City Council says it aimed to reimagine public safety by improving systemic treatment of vulnerable populations who would otherwise have been dealt with by police.

At the time, Adler said: “I want to be clear that this budget is not punitive, it is not intended to punish police. We’re going to improve public safety in Austin together. We need — and I welcome — the knowledge, the expertise, and the goodwill that our first responders are going to bring to this process. And one thing I know is that if we do this together, when we do this together, we’re going to reach a much better place.”

Meanwhile, Casar said the vote was intended to shift away from over-policing and instead funding “community solutions.”