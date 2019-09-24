Make sure you are registered to vote in Austin during National Voter Registration Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday marks the 8th Annual National Voter Registration Day and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations are joining forces to remind people to register and vote.
The Travis County Tax Office says its goal is to increase the county’s voter registration roll to more than 800,000 people. Almost 3,000 volunteers with Travis County will be working Tuesday throughout the city to register voters
Eligible voters will be able to register or update their registration at multiple locations across Austin Tuesday.
The list of locations includes:
- Joe’s Bakery (8 a.m. — 12 p.m.)
- 2305 E. Seventh Street
- Franklin’s Barbecue (8:15 a.m. — 10:15 a.m.)
- 900 E. 11th Street
- The University of Texas, Jester Dormitory (11 a.m. — 4 p.m.)
- 201 E. 21st Street
- Austin Community College Eastview (2 p.m. — 6 p.m.)
- 3401 Webberville Road
- Austin Community College Riverside (9 a.m. — 5 p.m.)
- 1020 Grove Boulevard
- Austin Community College Highland (9 a.m. — 5 p.m.)
- 5930 Middle Fiskville Road
- Medallia (8:30 a.m. — 10 a.m.)
- East Seventh Street
- Travis County Tax Office (8 a.m. — 5 p.m.)
- 5501 Airport Boulevard
- People’s Community Clinic (9 a.m. — 5 p.m.)
- 1101 Camino La Costa
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lakeline (6 p.m. — 10 p.m.)
- 14028 U.S. Highway 183
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar (6 p.m. — 10 p.m.)
- 1120 South Lamar Boulevard