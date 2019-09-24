Make sure you are registered to vote in Austin during National Voter Registration Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday marks the 8th Annual National Voter Registration Day and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations are joining forces to remind people to register and vote.

The Travis County Tax Office says its goal is to increase the county’s voter registration roll to more than 800,000 people. Almost 3,000 volunteers with Travis County will be working Tuesday throughout the city to register voters

Eligible voters will be able to register or update their registration at multiple locations across Austin Tuesday.

The list of locations includes: