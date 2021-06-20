Make Music Austin Day: How you can participate on Monday

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every year, around 1,000 cities across the world take part in Make Music Day. This year, it’s being celebrated Monday in Austin — the live music capital of the world.

The day is designated to celebrate and promote the natural music maker in everyone with both virtual and in-person, live music performances.

“We’ve got some amazing partners nationally — worldwide actually that are going to be providing a lot of instruction free,” said Tiffany Stalker of Make Music Austin.

The group is planning performances in the Capitol rotunda from noon to 1 p.m. and some performances on the lawn during the day if it’s not too hot.

“We are so busy, as a community as a culture, we are so busy and making music and coming together as a community, collaborating and just having that interaction is just good for the soul, it’s good to connect with one another,” said Stalker. “We are behind our screens all day long, we are on our phones, we are doing what we do. It is so healthy and so important to connect in our community.”

