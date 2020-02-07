‘Make Federal Buildings Beautiful Again’ draft order calls out Austin federal courthouse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to a White House draft executive order, the Austin federal courthouse doesn’t look good.

Titled, “Make Federal Buildings Great Again,” the draft would require rewriting the Guiding Principles of Federal Architecture to make sure that “the classical architectural style shall be the preferred and default style” for new and upgraded federal buildings.

What does that mean for the Austin federal courthouse? It means its modern-style build in 2012 failed to factor in “national values into Federal buildings,” the draft says. The draft specifically calls out the Austin federal courthouse, the U.S. federal building in San Francisco and the U.S. courthouse in Miami for having “little aesthetic appeal.”

Essentially, the order wants all federal buildings to look like “democratic Athens” or “republican Rome,” like the founding fathers embraced.

The contents of the draft order were first reported Feb. 4 by Architectural Record.