Major law enforcement group backs Gov. Abbott over Sheriff Valdez Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CLEAT members flank Gov. Greg Abbott on July 27, 2018. [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, would rather have Gov. Greg Abbott than Sheriff Lupe Valdez for Texas governor.

The largest law enforcement group in the state announced who they were backing at a press conference with Abbott Friday morning.

"This matters so much because what you all do matters so much," said Abbott.

The group interviewed both candidates. They chose Abbott because of bills he signed into law last legislative session.

Charley Wilkison, executive director of CLEAT told Abbott, "You made it a hate crime to murder a cop. We're forever grateful for that."

"We had a long discussion and it was decided that we had faith in the governor to do the best thing for our members and the best thing for the state of Texas, therefore, that's why he received our endorsement," said Sgt. Todd Harrison, CLEAT's president.

In response, Valdez put the spotlight on another issue that came out of the press conference Friday: Abbott saying he didn't advocate for a "red flag" law.

"Despite the CLEAT endorsement, Governor Abbott's claims to being committed to the men and women who protect and service ring hollow. Abbott shamelessly turns his back on our first responders by saying no to "red flag" laws - a measure that would help keep firearms out of the wrong hands and end the epidemic of gun violence," wrote Valdez.

She goes on to say that Abbott pushed for a "show-me-your-papers" law onto law enforcement agencies across Texas, despite their protests.

The law Valdez referred to was SB 4 — which lawmakers passed and Abbott signed into law — that would require local sheriffs to cooperate with all ICE requests to hold people in Texas illegally for ICE to pick them up. Another measure made it possible for officers to request for proof of citizenship status during an arrest.

Even though she has a history with law enforcement, hardly any law enforcement groups have endorsed her. One volunteer group, Border Brotherhood of Texas, has endorsed her along with individual elected officials.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio and former Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia have endorsed Valdez, according to her website.

Last December, the Dallas Police Association also endorsed Abbott for re-election.

Editors note: An earlier version of the story indicated no law enforcement organizations endorsed Valdez. According to older news reports, the Border Brotherhood of Texas is a volunteer organization.