Major flight delays at Austin airport as holiday travel hits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As peak holiday travel begins Saturday morning, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is already seeing some significant delays.

As of 9 a.m., over 50 flights were delayed three arrival flights were cancelled, the ABIA Real-Time Arrivals and Departures shows. The airport says peak holiday travel happens between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4.

According to the ABIA checkpoint wait times, current estimates are 23-27 minutes at Checkpoint 1, 18-22 minutes at Checkpoint 2, and 8-12 minutes at Checkpoint 3.

ABIA currently recommends travelers arrive at least three hours before their departure for international flights and two hours for domestic flights.

Masking is still required inside terminals through March 18.