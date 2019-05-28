Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An official with the Texas Department of Transportation shared these images of digital billboards promoting safe driving with a Thanksgiving theme. (Twitter Photo: Marc Williams) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An official with the Texas Department of Transportation shared these images of digital billboards promoting safe driving with a Thanksgiving theme. (Twitter Photo: Marc Williams) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A digital message board along I-35. (KXAN Photo: Candy Rodriguez) An official with the Texas Department of Transportation shared these images of digital billboards promoting safe driving with a Thanksgiving theme. (Twitter Photo: Marc Williams) An official with the Texas Department of Transportation shared these images of digital billboards promoting safe driving with a Thanksgiving theme. (Twitter Photo: Marc Williams) A digital message board along I-35. (KXAN Photo: Candy Rodriguez) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many drivers are getting used to seeing funny or clever road safety messages along the roads in Central Texas on big electronic boards.

The messages range from holiday messages like "Gobble gobble, go easy on the throttle," and "Feast your eyes on the road. Drive safely" to the more recent Mother's Day ode to the movie Waterboy that read "Mama Say, Buckle Up, Bobby Boucher."

READ ALSO: TxDOT posts creative road signs to encourage safe holiday driving

While entertaining, the messages are meant to grab commuters' attention as the Texas Department of Transportation aims to improve people's commute and safety.

On Tuesday, TxDOT officials will be announcing new digital message boards along Interstate 35, a major technology investment for the department.

"This is one of those expansions that we believe is going to make I-35 more efficient and help with I-35 as well," Brad Wheelis with TxDOT said.

Along with the innovative message boards, officials will install traffic cameras along the busy artery of Central Texas.

Officials say the $11.4 million Texas Clear Lanes funded initiative will not only improve connectivity on the busy highway but also help drivers make more informed travel decisions by providing travel times and important messages.

Tuesday's announcement will happen at 10 a.m.