Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many drivers are getting used to seeing funny or clever road safety messages along the roads in Central Texas on big electronic boards.
The messages range from holiday messages like "Gobble gobble, go easy on the throttle," and "Feast your eyes on the road. Drive safely" to the more recent Mother's Day ode to the movie Waterboy that read "Mama Say, Buckle Up, Bobby Boucher."
READ ALSO: TxDOT posts creative road signs to encourage safe holiday driving
While entertaining, the messages are meant to grab commuters' attention as the Texas Department of Transportation aims to improve people's commute and safety.
On Tuesday, TxDOT officials will be announcing new digital message boards along Interstate 35, a major technology investment for the department.
"This is one of those expansions that we believe is going to make I-35 more efficient and help with I-35 as well," Brad Wheelis with TxDOT said.
Along with the innovative message boards, officials will install traffic cameras along the busy artery of Central Texas.
Officials say the $11.4 million Texas Clear Lanes funded initiative will not only improve connectivity on the busy highway but also help drivers make more informed travel decisions by providing travel times and important messages.
Tuesday's announcement will happen at 10 a.m.
More Austin Stories
-
Bill penalizing certain types of pipeline protests heading to Governor Abbott
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Bills headed to the governor could make fights to stop pipeline construction more challenging.
House Bill 3557 is related to protesting "critical infrastructure." It reads, in part, "[The] person commits an offense if the person enters or remains on or in a critical infrastructure facility and intentionally or knowingly damages or destroys the facility."
Facilities, in this case, include pipelines.Read the Full Article
-
POLICE: Man entered Airbnb full of women and snuck into their bedrooms
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have issued a warrant for a man accused of entering the Airbnb being rented by a group of women and entering their bedrooms.
According to the warrant, several of the women who were renting the Airbnb property located in the 1800 block of Westlake Drive, woke up to discover Scott Raymond Cusack, 40, and a dog in the house.
The women say Cusack was intoxicated and walking in and out of different rooms where women were sleeping.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — People packed a third-floor courtroom in downtown Austin Tuesday as a judge heard arguments related to a pipeline proposed to run through parts of the Hill Country.
Kinder Morgan, the pipeline company, and the Texas Railroad Commission are trying to dismiss a lawsuit related to the state's eminent domain process. Hays County, the City of Kyle and three landowners sued them, concerned about oversight.
The Permian Highway Pipeline would carry natural gas from West Texas to Katy, and Kinder Morgan and others have been working for months to determine the exact route.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses