Magen Fieramusca not expected to appear in court for Monday hearing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Magen Fieramusca is not expected to appear at a status hearing today, KXAN has learned.

Fieramusca is charged with killing new mom Heidi Broussard and stealing Heidi’s baby.

She was initially charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence, but investigators added a capital murder charge last week.

Court co-ordinators tell us she is not expected to appear in court for the hearing today. She has not made a court appearance since her arrest.

Heidi, 33, was found dead in the trunk of a car in Jersey Village, a Houston suburb, in December.

