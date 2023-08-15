AUSTIN (KXAN) — Madonna has officially rescheduled most of her tour in North America, including Texas dates, according to a Live Nation release Tuesday.

The North America dates will take place immediately following the originally announced UK and Europe dates, the release said. Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates.

This news comes a couple of months after Madonna’s manager said she was suffering from a “serious bacterial infection.” The ‘Material Girl’ singer had to stay in an intensive care unit for several days after developing the infection on June 24.

The Austin shows are both rescheduled for April 14, 2024 and April 15, 2024 at Moody Center, per Live Nation.

The ‘Celebration’ tour was initially supposed to kick off in Vancouver on July 15. Two concerts were scheduled at Austin’s Moody Center on Sept. 21 and 22.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger,” Madonna tweeted back in July. “I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

Rescheduled Texas dates include: