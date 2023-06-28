AUSTIN (KXAN) — After news broke about a health scare, Madonna fans may have to wait a while longer before they can see her perform again in Austin.

The legendary singer’s manager, Guy Oseary, posted on social media Wednesday that Madonna will postpone the start of her “Celebration” tour and reschedule shows after suffering from a “serious bacterial infection.” He said Madonna had to stay several days in an intensive care unit after developing the infection on June 24.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote in his post. “A full recovery is expected.”

He added Madonna “will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.” The schedule initially had her kicking off the tour in Vancouver on July 17. She planned to perform two concerts at Austin’s Moody Center on Sept. 21 and 22.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” Oseary’s Instagram post concluded.

KXAN reached out Wednesday afternoon for comment from the Moody Center, which added a second concert from the “Material Girl” singer earlier this year due to “overwhelming demand” for tickets.

A spokesperson for the venue shared a statement that read, “Moody Center is monitoring updates from Madonna’s management and will provide more information regarding the planned Austin tour dates when available.”

Once more details are shared, KXAN will pass along any updates, too, about how this could impact the two Madonna concerts in Austin.

The last time the 64-year-old performer toured in Austin was May 5, 1985, at the Frank Erwin Center during “The Virgin Tour,” in support of her first two albums.