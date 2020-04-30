Lyft scooters take last ride, company ends operations in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lyft scooters have seen their last rides in Austin.

The scooters will cease working operation permanently in Austin starting Thursday, April 30, the company confirmed to KXAN on Wednesday night.

“We’re grateful to our scooter riders in Austin as well as our partners in Austin city government. We’re shifting resources and have made the tough decision to end scooter operations today, April 29. We continue to support riders’ essential travel needs during this time with other modes of reliable transportation,” Lyft said in a statement.

According to national media reports, Lyft cut nearly 1,000 (982) of its employees and furloughed another 288 employees this week in a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyft’s decision to halt scooter operations in Austin and San Jose, California, is part of the company’s attempt to cut costs during the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

The company will send ride credit ($200) to people enrolled in the critical worker program.