Lufthansa to resume Austin-Frankfurt flights in April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two years after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the route, Austinites will once again be able to fly nonstop to Frankfurt, Germany beginning in April.

Lufthansa, the German national airline, announced Monday it will resume the nonstop service on April 8.

Flights will operate three days a week, on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. The outbound flight departs Austin at 4 p.m. and arrives in Frankfurt the following day. Inbound flights leave Frankfurt at 10:05 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 2:15 p.m. local time.

The route will be served by the Airbus A330-300. Flights will accommodate up to 255 passengers: 42 in business class, 28 in premium economy and 185 in economy.

“Austin is our third gateway in Texas, offering not only a connection between two culture-rich cities, but also an important link for the region’s ever-expanding technology ecosystem and the global technology hubs which Lufthansa serves,” Don Bunkenburg, with Lufthansa, said in a press release. “Central Texas residents can now access Lufthansa’s vast network of destinations in Europe and beyond via Frankfurt. The resumed service also supports the growing interest in Austin for both commerce and leisure, directly benefiting the local economy and spurring further business development on both sides of the Atlantic.”

In 2019, the year the route was introduced, Lufthansa flew more than 67,000 passengers. The route was cancelled in March 2020, as air travel all but ground to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other international airlines have also reintroduced routes from Austin in recent months. British Airways resumed nonstop flights to London Heathrow in October after a 19-month hiatus. Air Canada resumed flights to Toronto Pearson the same month.

Passenger travel at AUS as a whole has largely rebounded from COVID lows. November 2021 ranked as the third-busiest month in the airport’s history. Stats for December are expected to be released soon.