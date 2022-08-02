AUSTIN (KXAN) — After being in business for nearly four decades, an iconic South Congress costume shop will close its doors by the end of the year.

Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday, thanking its customers for their support through the years.

“There are not a lot of year-round costume shops in the world and we’re very grateful to our customers for their ongoing support,” the store’s post read. “We’ve loved being a source of creativity and inspiration for your parties, plays, and productions. It has been a pleasure to fulfill your costuming dreams and fantasies. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.”

Lucy in Disguise was founded by owner Jenna Radtke in 1984, the store said, and it has “grown into an Austin institution” since then.

There will still be time for customers to pick up some pieces for Halloween, though. The store said it’s shifting to “purchase only” starting Aug. 31. Rentals will stop after Aug. 30.

“At the moment, we still have plenty of stock and are ready to have one last Halloween with all of you,” Lucy in Disguise wrote. “As we will not be restocking, we recommend coming in early if you’d like to shop with us and we certainly hope you will!”

Earlier this summer, another South Congress mainstay shut down its physical location after 33 years: Tesoros Trading Company. The store sold folk arts and crafts from more than 20 countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa. The owner told KXAN in late June they’re refocusing the business and are still planning to work with artisans to sell items online and to shops around the country.