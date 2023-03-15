Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN News Today’s morning headlines for March 15, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you have tickets to Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion show, you’ll have to wait one more day.

Luck Presents announced Wednesday it made the decision to postpone Luck Reunion to Friday, March 17.

The festival was originally scheduled to start Thursday, but it was pushed back due to expected severe weather.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team is forecasting three rounds of storms Thursday, with the most severe round expected late Thursday into early Friday.

“The safety of fans, performers, vendors, and staff remains paramount. Without them, there is no Luck,” the announcement said.

“Same venue, same vendors, same Willie, and a little more sunshine. Hope to see you out at Luck on Friday.”

All existing tickets, parking passes and press credentials will be honored for the rescheduled Luck Reunion date on Friday.

Any minor changes to the lineup will be announced as soon as possible. Check the Luck Presents website for updates.