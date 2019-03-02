Luci Baines Johnson says her father’s health struggle motivates her

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The American Heart Association of Austin recently announced its 15th Go Red for Women campaign has raised more than $500,000 over the past year. The organization’s 2018-2019 Austin Go Red Luncheon was held Friday.

The organization raised $56,000 that day alone — thanks in large part to a matching gift from Luci Baines Johnson.

Johnson has been a longtime supporter of the American Heart Association. Her father, President Lyndon Baines Johnson, died of a heart attack. She says that fact is always in the back of her mind.

“My father had his first nearly fatal heart attack on my ninth birthday. It is my goal that my son not fall into that category that all of his male members of his family before him have — of not reaching the age of 65 due to cardiovascular disease.”

KXAN is partnering with the American Heart Association to promote healthy lifestyles in central Texas.

KXAN’s Sydney Benter emceed the luncheon and spoke one-on-one with Johnson. She says she and her family do their best to eat well and stay active considering their family history of heart disease. Johnson is proud of all the strides Austin has made to improve its quality of life.

“Austin’s wonderful hike and bike trail, now known at the [Ann and Roy] Butler Trail, next to Lady Bird Lake; it’s all so very personal to me,” Johnson says.

We’ve included Sydney’s entire interview with Luci Baines Johnson in the video player above. In it, Johnson discusses why she thinks her father’s heart condition held him back from running for President a second time.

Survivors were honored during a fashion show at the Go Red Luncheon. KXAN’s Alex Caprariello caught up with one of the women to talk about overcoming a postpartum heart attack.

For resources and easy tips to live healthier lives, visit KXAN’s Simple Health page.