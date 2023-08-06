The Lower Colorado River Authority announced Friday it was building a new plant in the community of Maxwell in Caldwell County.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) chose Minnesota-based Fagen, Inc. to lead engineering, procurement and construction work on LCRA’s upcoming “peaking” power plant.

The plant is set to be built near Maxwell in Caldwell County. The natural gas-fired plant is expected to provide roughly 190 megawatts of dispatchable power to the Texas power grid, per an LCRA release.

For context, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said one megawatt can power approximately 200 homes during peak demand times, the release said.

Construction is slated to begin later this summer, with the plant anticipated to be operable come 2025.

The new peaker plant “will be able to ramp up and shut down in minutes to supply power to Texans quickly and efficiently,” the release added.

“We are pleased to be working with Fagen, Inc. on our new plant, which will add much-needed, cost-effective dispatchable power to the Texas power grid,” said LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson in the release. “As this summer has shown, Texas’ demand for power is escalating rapidly, and we are moving forward with plans for the new plant as quickly and safely as possible.”

The LCRA first announced plans to build the new power plant back in January.