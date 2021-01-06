Love is in the air: Austin couple who met on 2018 Southwest Airlines flight marry

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A chance meeting aboard a 5 a.m. Southwest Airlines flight back in 2018 turned into the love story of a lifetime for one Austin couple.

It began when Cathlyn Jones took an empty seat next to Michael Davis, a stranger in the exit row. Then, a pastor from India, Bonny Andrews, took the seat between them. As it turned out, three was company and the group chatted the entire flight, Andrew shared on his Facebook.

Upon arrival, Cathlyn and Michael exchanged numbers, departed and then sent urgent texts to their families to explain that they’d met “the one,” Southwest Airlines shared in a blog on its website.

A week later, the couple were on their first date. A year later, the couple were engaged aboard the cabin of Southwest’s first plane, which is displayed at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas.

Southwest Airlines says it found out about Cathlyn and Michael’s engagement and sent a bottle of champagne as a gift.

But the aviation theme didn’t stop there.

Cut to the couple’s big day, where guests enjoyed a Southwest exit row photo booth and Southwest gift bag snacks.

What’s more, Bonny made the trip for their special day — he even officiated the ceremony! In a Facebook post, Bonny congratulated them again, writing: “Only God could have done this! Jesus is the ultimate match-maker but He still uses people to connect people to their God ordained destinies! Don’t forget to encourage someone on your next plane ride!!“