AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin resident reunited with his missing set of car keys two weeks after they were lost, all thanks to his library membership.

A person who follows Austin Public Library on social media reached out to the library system, saying they had found a missing set of car keys while paddle boarding on Lady Bird Lake.

The only identifying information available was the person’s library key tag attached to the set.

Austin Public Library staff reunited a resident with his missing car keys using his library key tag. (Courtesy: Austin Public Library)

APL staff scanned the key tag, which is unique to the individual owner. The scan brought up the resident’s name and contact information, which is privately stored and only accessible to staff members.

Staff were able to connect with the resident, who’d been missing his keys for about two weeks.