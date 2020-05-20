Lost Creek Greenbelt to begin charging visitors for entry after reports of drunkenness, littering

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lost Creek Greenbelt at Barton Creek will begin charging visitors for entry following reports of bad behavior this spring.

Signs have been installed at the greenbelt informing visitors that they will be charged $10 per person and $5 per dog. Children under 12 go free, and the fees only apply to non-residents of Lost Creek.

The Lost Creek Limited District said the fees are part of a pilot program that begins May 29 and lasts until August 2. At that time, the need for user fees will be reevaluated, it said.

This spring, there has been a record number of visitors to the greenbelt, leading to increased complaints of public drunkenness, litter and dog attacks, the limited district said.

The charges will help fund resources such as expanded security patrols and trash pickup.

Attendants will be located at the greenbelt entrance where they will accept credit card payments in person. No cash or online payments will be accepted.

The Lost Creek Limited District owns and maintains the greenbelt along Barton Creek and immediately east of the Lost Creek water bridge.