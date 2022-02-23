Looking for work? City of Austin hosts virtual job fair Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want to work for the City of Austin? You can explore job opportunities there Wednesday.

The city is hosting a virtual job fair from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. “to showcase a wide variety of City job opportunities available to people who are ready, willing, and able to work.”

City officials said in a press release that the city “has many open positions that provide for growth opportunities, flexible work schedules, and a benefits package which includes healthcare, dental, vision and much more.”

The job fair is open to everyone, the city said. It’s an opportunity for people looking for jobs to speak with city human resources representatives and see what the city can offer, employment-wise.

You can register for the event at the city’s employment website.