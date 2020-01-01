Look out for measles symptoms for a few more days, Austin Public Health says after Travis County case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health plans to continue monitoring for measles cases five more days than it originally planned, out of an abundance of caution following Travis County’s first instance of the infectious disease since 1999.

Public health officials initially targeted Jan. 1 as the final incubation day — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can take 10-12 days for someone exposed to measles to show symptoms . The case was first reported Dec. 22, and officials sent out a list of places that person had been since Dec. 14. Those locations included a number of restaurants, a grocery store and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

(Courtesy: Austin Public Health)

As of Wednesday, no one has come forward with a likely case of the measles. People, especially those who visited any of the same locations as the sick person, should look out for symptoms. Those include a fever, cough, rash and/or sore eyes.

Since many of those symptoms are similar to that of other illnesses, such as the flu, Jen Samp of Austin Public Health says people should call their doctor if they believe they may have been exposed so the clinic can take precautions.

“Tell them so they have a policy and protocol to accept you when you come into the clinic,” Samp said. “They may give you a mask. They may put gloves on you. So that, whatever it is, they can accept you without infecting other patients.”