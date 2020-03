AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rick McRae, the longtime lead guitarist for George Strait’s “Ace in the Hole” band, picked up his guitar and wrote this tune about today’s social norm.

It’s called the “Isolation Blues,” and it’s terrific.

It’s as funny as it is a quick social commentary on all the restrictions surrounding COVID-19, and it’s something most of us can relate to.

So if you’re stuck in your place and want a little laugh, or just something to brighten up your day, give McRae’s ditty a listen.