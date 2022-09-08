AUSTIN (KXAN) — A longtime central Austin tea house is closing up shop at the end of the month.

The Steeping Room said it will close its doors on North Lamar Boulevard at 44th Street on Sept. 24.

A note on Instagram from the owners said they decided to close at the end of their current lease.

“The main thing though right now is that we want to say thank you. Thank you for the co-creation and community that you have been a part of at TSR. Few people realize the level of detail, care, and hard work that goes into creating and maintaining a fresh and simple tea house, but you have, and you are part of what has inspired and supported all of us along the way. We did this, together, and we truly thank you for your part,” part of the tea house’s statement read.

The Steeping Room said it will continue to sell teas online, hold classes and small group tastings, do special events, pop-ups and seasonal catering.