Longtime Austin equal rights leader turns 105 years old

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A well-known Austin environmentalist and equal rights leader is celebrating an important milestone Monday — turning 105.

University of Texas alumna Shudde Fath fought for equal pay in Texas. In 1980, she took a lawsuit to the Texas Employment Commission and won, becoming the first woman to win a sex discrimination case in the state.

She was a member of the Electric Utility Commission from 1977 to 2017 and served as treasurer for the Save Barton Creek Association for nearly 30 years. Fath was also inducted into the Austin Women’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

Last year, Fath was a finalist in KXAN’s Remarkable Women contest.

“You have to give a damn about something and work to make it happen,” she said in an interview with KXAN a little less than one year ago.

Now, she’s carrying those same teachings into year 105.

